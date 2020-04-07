Ride Out The Next Market Storm With PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM), Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)

The shares of PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $51 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PNM Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Buy the PNM stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on May 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PNM is Neutral in its latest report on April 25, 2019. Mizuho thinks that PNM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.98.

The shares of the company added by 10.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $39.685 while ending the day at $41.96. During the trading session, a total of 755402.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.71% incline from the average session volume which is 792740.0 shares. PNM had ended its last session trading at $38.10. PNM Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.89, with a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PNM 52-week low price stands at $27.08 while its 52-week high price is $56.14.

The PNM Resources Inc. generated 3.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.57%. PNM Resources Inc. has the potential to record 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GES as Reiterated on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GES could surge by 48.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.38% to reach $13.80/share. It started the day trading at $7.22 and traded between $6.51 and $7.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GES’s 50-day SMA is 14.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.26. The stock has a high of $23.58 for the year while the low is $3.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.64%, as 8.05M PNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.98% of Guess’ Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -823,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,745,167 shares of GES, with a total valuation of $157,871,705. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $104,089,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by 5.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,543,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -328,594 shares of Guess’ Inc. which are valued at $89,801,217. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 547,879 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,414,600 shares and is now valued at $71,516,520. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Guess’ Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.