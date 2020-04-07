Ride Out The Next Market Storm With OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2018. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OFG Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2017. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on April 08, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Guggenheim was of a view that OFG is Buy in its latest report on July 27, 2015. Sterne Agee thinks that OFG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.63.

The shares of the company added by 11.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.34 while ending the day at $11.16. During the trading session, a total of 552343.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.39% decline from the average session volume which is 393440.0 shares. OFG had ended its last session trading at $9.99. OFG Bancorp currently has a market cap of $592.71 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.52, with a beta of 1.86. OFG 52-week low price stands at $8.63 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -147.06%. OFG Bancorp has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.30% to reach $113.00/share. It started the day trading at $88.06 and traded between $82.63 and $87.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMC’s 50-day SMA is 102.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.08. The stock has a high of $119.88 for the year while the low is $74.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.10%, as 6.09M OFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.63, while the P/B ratio is 5.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -72,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,213,075 shares of MMC, with a total valuation of $3,995,559,122. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,702,292,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by 1.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,516,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 306,475 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. which are valued at $2,877,142,702. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,260,138 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,963,620 shares and is now valued at $2,505,636,107. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.