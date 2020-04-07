Ride Out The Next Market Storm With NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $330 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NVIDIA Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Buy the NVDA stock while also putting a $270 price target. The stock had earned Reduce rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $230. The stock was given Outperform rating by Bernstein in its report released on February 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 360. Cowen was of a view that NVDA is Outperform in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Cascend Securities thinks that NVDA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 25 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $302.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.75.

The shares of the company added by 10.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $252.93 while ending the day at $268.40. During the trading session, a total of 17.94 million shares were traded which represents a -27.96% decline from the average session volume which is 14.02 million shares. NVDA had ended its last session trading at $243.91. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a market cap of $172.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.53, with a beta of 1.48. NVIDIA Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.10 NVDA 52-week low price stands at $132.60 while its 52-week high price is $316.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NVIDIA Corporation generated 10.9 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.49%. NVIDIA Corporation has the potential to record 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.73% to reach $36.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.69 and traded between $10.78 and $12.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCOR’s 50-day SMA is 17.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.34. The stock has a high of $37.17 for the year while the low is $8.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.73%, as 1.30M NVDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of Blucora Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 409.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BCOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 248,040 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,983,077 shares of BCOR, with a total valuation of $121,505,540. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more BCOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,372,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Blucora Inc. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,054,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,350 shares of Blucora Inc. which are valued at $87,948,561. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Blucora Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,835 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,374,652 shares and is now valued at $58,718,945. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Blucora Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.