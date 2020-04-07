Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)

The shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $43 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ingevity Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Buy the NGVT stock while also putting a $94 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that NGVT is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that NGVT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.47.

The shares of the company added by 10.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.41 while ending the day at $38.47. During the trading session, a total of 555914.0 shares were traded which represents a 11.31% incline from the average session volume which is 626800.0 shares. NGVT had ended its last session trading at $34.66. Ingevity Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 2.17. Ingevity Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NGVT 52-week low price stands at $24.92 while its 52-week high price is $116.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ingevity Corporation generated 56.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Ingevity Corporation has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 27.60% to reach $31.44/share. It started the day trading at $8.00 and traded between $6.4916 and $7.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMS’s 50-day SMA is 17.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.60. The stock has a high of $31.63 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.93%, as 10.02M NGVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.09% of Scientific Games Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fine Capital Partners LP sold more SGMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fine Capital Partners LP selling -29,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,110,726 shares of SGMS, with a total valuation of $166,179,642.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,841,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,183 shares of Scientific Games Corporation which are valued at $106,547,683. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,039,011 shares and is now valued at $91,911,561. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Scientific Games Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.