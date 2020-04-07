Ride Out The Next Market Storm With FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT), Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

The shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $225 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FleetCor Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Market Perform the FLT stock while also putting a $360 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FLT is Sector Perform in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Raymond James thinks that FLT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $285.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.45.

The shares of the company added by 11.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $193.99 while ending the day at $206.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -27.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. FLT had ended its last session trading at $184.78. FleetCor Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.49, with a beta of 1.35. FleetCor Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FLT 52-week low price stands at $168.51 while its 52-week high price is $329.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FleetCor Technologies Inc. generated 1.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.51%. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.13% to reach $10.47/share. It started the day trading at $8.28 and traded between $7.80 and $8.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INFY’s 50-day SMA is 9.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.42. The stock has a high of $12.08 for the year while the low is $6.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 57.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.55%, as 67.60M FLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Infosys Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.53, while the P/B ratio is 4.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lazard Asset Management LLC sold more INFY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lazard Asset Management LLC selling -2,209,131 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,860,449 shares of INFY, with a total valuation of $371,184,721. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more INFY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $336,457,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, GQG Partners LLC decreased its Infosys Limited shares by 3.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,810,805 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,108,790 shares of Infosys Limited which are valued at $320,334,806. In the same vein, Newton Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Infosys Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 244,202 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 30,239,416 shares and is now valued at $304,510,919. Following these latest developments, around 18.20% of Infosys Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.