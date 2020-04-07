Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

The shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ASML Holding N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that ASML is Outperform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. ABN Amro thinks that ASML is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $300.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.95.

The shares of the company added by 10.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $259.42 while ending the day at $271.13. During the trading session, a total of 800320.0 shares were traded which represents a 29.18% incline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. ASML had ended its last session trading at $244.61. ASML Holding N.V. currently has a market cap of $118.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.76, with a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ASML 52-week low price stands at $186.31 while its 52-week high price is $319.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ASML Holding N.V. generated 3.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.01%. ASML Holding N.V. has the potential to record 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 31, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. UBS also rated QTNT as Reiterated on November 04, 2015, with its price target of $26 suggesting that QTNT could surge by 65.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.86% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.7962 and traded between $4.30 and $4.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTNT’s 50-day SMA is 5.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.12. The stock has a high of $11.30 for the year while the low is $2.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.50%, as 2.93M ASML shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.04% of Quotient Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 559.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more QTNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,289,054 shares of QTNT, with a total valuation of $80,797,448. Polar Capital LLP meanwhile bought more QTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,124,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its Quotient Limited shares by 102.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,204,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,130,935 shares of Quotient Limited which are valued at $25,561,548. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Quotient Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 142,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,500,000 shares and is now valued at $21,280,000. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Quotient Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.