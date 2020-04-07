Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

The shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aegon N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that AEG is Sell in its latest report on January 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AEG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.28.

The shares of the company added by 9.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.41 while ending the day at $2.48. During the trading session, a total of 7.07 million shares were traded which represents a -130.91% decline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. AEG had ended its last session trading at $2.26. Aegon N.V. currently has a market cap of $5.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.08, with a beta of 1.53. AEG 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $5.30.

Aegon N.V. has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Compass Point also rated SITC as Downgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $13.50 suggesting that SITC could surge by 59.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.55% to reach $12.32/share. It started the day trading at $5.13 and traded between $4.51 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SITC’s 50-day SMA is 9.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.07. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $3.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.16%, as 3.63M AEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.88% of SITE Centers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.19% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.40% of SITE Centers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.