Ride Out The Next Market Storm With 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The shares of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 2U Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the TWOU stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. William Blair was of a view that TWOU is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TWOU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.75.

The shares of the company added by 11.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.19 while ending the day at $19.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 26.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. TWOU had ended its last session trading at $17.88. 2U Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 TWOU 52-week low price stands at $11.37 while its 52-week high price is $73.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 2U Inc. generated 189.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.19%. 2U Inc. has the potential to record -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Wells Fargo also rated CUZ as Resumed on April 20, 2018, with its price target of $9.50 suggesting that CUZ could surge by 24.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.08% to reach $39.60/share. It started the day trading at $29.93 and traded between $27.66 and $29.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUZ’s 50-day SMA is 35.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.15. The stock has a high of $42.99 for the year while the low is $21.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.70%, as 4.87M TWOU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.34% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.19, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CUZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 116,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,313,228 shares of CUZ, with a total valuation of $760,669,107. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CUZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $537,395,929 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Cousins Properties Incorporated shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,758,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,604 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated which are valued at $312,594,077. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cousins Properties Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 753,703 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,009,739 shares and is now valued at $250,177,585. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.