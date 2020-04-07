Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $122 price target. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wingstop Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Hold the WING stock while also putting a $83 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $105. Robert W. Baird was of a view that WING is Outperform in its latest report on November 25, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that WING is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.39.

The shares of the company added by 9.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $80.51 while ending the day at $84.67. During the trading session, a total of 582348.0 shares were traded which represents a 11.72% incline from the average session volume which is 659630.0 shares. WING had ended its last session trading at $77.65. Wingstop Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 122.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.93, with a beta of 0.78. WING 52-week low price stands at $44.27 while its 52-week high price is $107.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wingstop Inc. generated 17.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. Wingstop Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is now rated as Hold. Barclays also rated SEDG as Initiated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $99 suggesting that SEDG could surge by 28.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.33% to reach $119.77/share. It started the day trading at $85.97 and traded between $78.36 and $85.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEDG’s 50-day SMA is 104.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.39. The stock has a high of $143.73 for the year while the low is $38.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.47%, as 5.90M WING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.55% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.58, while the P/B ratio is 5.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SEDG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,581,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,278,168 shares of SEDG, with a total valuation of $408,853,113. Swedbank Robur Fonder AB meanwhile bought more SEDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $309,334,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, NNIP Advisors BV increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by 20.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,996,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 336,197 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. which are valued at $248,983,151. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,765,779 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,800,079 shares and is now valued at $224,505,853. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.