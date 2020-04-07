Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH)

The shares of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veritone Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the VERI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Sell rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on February 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. ROTH Capital was of a view that VERI is Buy in its latest report on September 29, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that VERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.21.

The shares of the company added by 24.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.3007 while ending the day at $2.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -342.04% decline from the average session volume which is 373220.0 shares. VERI had ended its last session trading at $2.23. Veritone Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 VERI 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $9.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veritone Inc. generated 44.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.31%. Veritone Inc. has the potential to record -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated WH as Initiated on July 02, 2019, with its price target of $72 suggesting that WH could surge by 42.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.54% to reach $52.00/share. It started the day trading at $30.52 and traded between $28.23 and $29.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WH’s 50-day SMA is 45.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.26. The stock has a high of $63.66 for the year while the low is $14.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.35%, as 2.91M VERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.40, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -13,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,041,157 shares of WH, with a total valuation of $460,646,949. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $403,585,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 12.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,493,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 390,294 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $177,972,120. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,224,500 shares and is now valued at $164,288,275. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.