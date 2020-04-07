Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

The shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $220 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Boeing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Buy the BA stock while also putting a $173 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $210. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 367. The Benchmark Company was of a view that BA is Buy in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Vertical Research thinks that BA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 294.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $202.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.89.

The shares of the company added by 19.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $129.21 while ending the day at $148.77. During the trading session, a total of 49.44 million shares were traded which represents a -169.14% decline from the average session volume which is 18.37 million shares. BA had ended its last session trading at $124.52. BA 52-week low price stands at $89.00 while its 52-week high price is $398.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Boeing Company generated 9.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 235.62%. The Boeing Company has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 12, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is now rated as Neutral. MKM Partners also rated AMBC as Downgrade on December 19, 2016, with its price target of $10 suggesting that AMBC could surge by 45.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.51% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.63 and traded between $11.33 and $12.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMBC’s 50-day SMA is 17.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.12. The stock has a high of $22.90 for the year while the low is $8.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.65%, as 1.24M BA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 365.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMBC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 35,643 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,016,688 shares of AMBC, with a total valuation of $115,640,743. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,087,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,108,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,538 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $40,518,508. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.