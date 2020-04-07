Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO), Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $160 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nevro Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the NVRO stock while also putting a $153 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $132. Oppenheimer was of a view that NVRO is Outperform in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that NVRO is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $127.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.55.

The shares of the company added by 9.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $94.84 while ending the day at $102.51. During the trading session, a total of 558602.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.77% incline from the average session volume which is 568660.0 shares. NVRO had ended its last session trading at $93.96. Nevro Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 NVRO 52-week low price stands at $54.00 while its 52-week high price is $148.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nevro Corp. generated 65.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -229.55%. Nevro Corp. has the potential to record -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is now rated as Outperform. BofA/Merrill also rated ALGN as Reiterated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $240 suggesting that ALGN could surge by 33.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $154.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.62% to reach $266.57/share. It started the day trading at $177.88 and traded between $164.04 and $176.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALGN’s 50-day SMA is 219.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 232.02. The stock has a high of $334.64 for the year while the low is $127.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.69%, as 3.55M NVRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.91% of Align Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.95, while the P/B ratio is 10.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 52,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,871,708 shares of ALGN, with a total valuation of $1,718,787,442. Edgewood Management LLC meanwhile sold more ALGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,025,851,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Align Technology Inc. shares by 0.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,954,881 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,681 shares of Align Technology Inc. which are valued at $863,548,266. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Align Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,598 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,098,413 shares and is now valued at $676,538,479. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Align Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.