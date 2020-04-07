Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

The shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jack in the Box Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 102. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that JACK is Outperform in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Wedbush thinks that JACK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.43.

The shares of the company added by 17.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.91 while ending the day at $37.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -41.18% decline from the average session volume which is 862560.0 shares. JACK had ended its last session trading at $31.84. Jack in the Box Inc. currently has a market cap of $843.27 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.32, with a beta of 0.99. JACK 52-week low price stands at $16.81 while its 52-week high price is $93.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Jack in the Box Inc. generated 38.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Jack in the Box Inc. has the potential to record 3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Singular Research also rated LAKE as Initiated on February 10, 2016, with its price target of $17.50 suggesting that LAKE could surge by 24.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.46% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.41 and traded between $16.10 and $16.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAKE’s 50-day SMA is 15.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.01. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $9.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 977750.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.69%, as 951,449 JACK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.74% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 878.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LAKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -5,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 604,651 shares of LAKE, with a total valuation of $12,764,183. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more LAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,810,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Capital Management LLC decreased its Lakeland Industries Inc. shares by 45.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 557,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -463,657 shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. which are valued at $11,776,235. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Lakeland Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 160,639 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 442,800 shares and is now valued at $9,347,508. Following these latest developments, around 7.00% of Lakeland Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.