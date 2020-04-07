Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)

The shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $127 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Group 1 Automotive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2019, to Overweight the GPI stock while also putting a $94 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on April 26, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $83. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on March 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. JP Morgan was of a view that GPI is Overweight in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that GPI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $75.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.43.

The shares of the company added by 16.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $37.95 while ending the day at $41.49. During the trading session, a total of 588726.0 shares were traded which represents a -79.35% decline from the average session volume which is 328250.0 shares. GPI had ended its last session trading at $35.67. Group 1 Automotive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 GPI 52-week low price stands at $26.25 while its 52-week high price is $110.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Group 1 Automotive Inc. generated 23.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.56%. Group 1 Automotive Inc. has the potential to record 9.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Argus also rated ARNC as Upgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ARNC could surge by 67.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.43% to reach $22.32/share. It started the day trading at $9.00 and traded between $7.23 and $7.30 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.00 for the year while the low is $5.80. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.44 days.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ARNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -108,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,189,007 shares of ARNC, with a total valuation of $1,238,247,355.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Arconic Corporation shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,891,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,870 shares of Arconic Corporation which are valued at $730,567,081. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its Arconic Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,244,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,715,945 shares and is now valued at $666,712,986.