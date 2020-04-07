Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD), Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13.75 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DRDGOLD Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2017. JP Morgan was of a view that DRD is Neutral in its latest report on September 14, 2015. JP Morgan thinks that DRD is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 320.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.56.

The shares of the company added by 17.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.46 while ending the day at $6.90. During the trading session, a total of 608236.0 shares were traded which represents a -134.51% decline from the average session volume which is 259360.0 shares. DRD had ended its last session trading at $5.87. DRDGOLD Limited currently has a market cap of $590.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.97, with a beta of 0.23. DRDGOLD Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DRD 52-week low price stands at $1.64 while its 52-week high price is $7.79.

The DRDGOLD Limited generated 37.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. DRDGOLD Limited has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated SUM as Downgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SUM could surge by 38.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.07% to reach $21.97/share. It started the day trading at $13.59 and traded between $12.40 and $13.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUM’s 50-day SMA is 18.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.73. The stock has a high of $25.22 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.87%, as 10.44M DRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.27% of Summit Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,146,624 shares of SUM, with a total valuation of $198,265,033. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,868,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by 4.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,536,490 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 296,799 shares of Summit Materials Inc. which are valued at $147,263,015. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 368,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,507,979 shares and is now valued at $107,625,910. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Summit Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.