Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceragon Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.40. Needham was of a view that CRNT is Hold in its latest report on January 17, 2017. Needham thinks that CRNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.04.

The shares of the company added by 29.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.27 while ending the day at $1.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -148.06% decline from the average session volume which is 632210.0 shares. CRNT had ended its last session trading at $1.20. Ceragon Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CRNT 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $4.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ceragon Networks Ltd. generated 23.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $179. Even though the stock has been trading at $126.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.81% to reach $203.68/share. It started the day trading at $144.42 and traded between $131.44 and $143.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPN’s 50-day SMA is 175.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 171.26. The stock has a high of $209.62 for the year while the low is $105.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 65.98%, as 6.25M CRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of Global Payments Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more GPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,010,913 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,947,964 shares of GPN, with a total valuation of $6,981,286,937. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,317,808,831 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Global Payments Inc. shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,146,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 371,257 shares of Global Payments Inc. which are valued at $2,786,436,112. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Global Payments Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,168 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,057,101 shares and is now valued at $2,402,114,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Global Payments Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.