Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW), Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

The shares of Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $86 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arrow Electronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ARW is Buy in its latest report on June 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ARW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $65.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.67.

The shares of the company added by 9.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $53.055 while ending the day at $55.53. During the trading session, a total of 513626.0 shares were traded which represents a 27.86% incline from the average session volume which is 711940.0 shares. ARW had ended its last session trading at $50.68. Arrow Electronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ARW 52-week low price stands at $39.25 while its 52-week high price is $86.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arrow Electronics Inc. generated 300.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.36%. Arrow Electronics Inc. has the potential to record 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) is now rated as Market Perform. Goldman also rated AIV as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that AIV could surge by 27.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.93% to reach $49.17/share. It started the day trading at $35.93 and traded between $31.97 and $35.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIV’s 50-day SMA is 45.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.30. The stock has a high of $55.68 for the year while the low is $24.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.29%, as 3.25M ARW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.14, while the P/B ratio is 2.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 80,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,055,031 shares of AIV, with a total valuation of $1,150,792,683. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more AIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $551,989,449 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Apartment Investment and Management Company shares by 0.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,717,508 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -33,398 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company which are valued at $464,885,583. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Apartment Investment and Management Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 805,166 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,607,169 shares and is now valued at $411,766,965. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.