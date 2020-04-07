Mixed Analyst Attention: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

The shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $8. Evercore ISI was of a view that TEVA is In-line in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that TEVA is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.93.

The shares of the company added by 12.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.85 while ending the day at $9.46. During the trading session, a total of 27.04 million shares were traded which represents a -21.02% decline from the average session volume which is 22.34 million shares. TEVA had ended its last session trading at $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TEVA 52-week low price stands at $6.07 while its 52-week high price is $15.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited generated 1.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.32% to reach $45.60/share. It started the day trading at $21.7604 and traded between $20.03 and $20.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYND’s 50-day SMA is 36.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.20. The stock has a high of $53.13 for the year while the low is $13.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.87%, as 3.35M TEVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.95% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 968.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 110,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,728,169 shares of WYND, with a total valuation of $348,253,943. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $318,609,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,746,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -663,565 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. which are valued at $229,295,644. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,464,495 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,150,346 shares and is now valued at $165,598,805. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.