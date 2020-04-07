Mixed Analyst Attention: SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

The shares of SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SPX FLOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FLOW is Underperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that FLOW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.18.

The shares of the company added by 13.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.71 while ending the day at $29.42. During the trading session, a total of 613895.0 shares were traded which represents a -111.11% decline from the average session volume which is 290790.0 shares. FLOW had ended its last session trading at $25.87. SPX FLOW Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.33, with a beta of 2.02. SPX FLOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FLOW 52-week low price stands at $15.74 while its 52-week high price is $49.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SPX FLOW Inc. generated 299.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. SPX FLOW Inc. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Cowen also rated SMTC as Reiterated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that SMTC could surge by 11.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.97% to reach $45.92/share. It started the day trading at $40.94 and traded between $37.76 and $40.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMTC’s 50-day SMA is 41.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.39. The stock has a high of $56.04 for the year while the low is $26.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.36%, as 1.42M FLOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Semtech Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 118.26, while the P/B ratio is 3.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 586.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SMTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 81,103 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,277,492 shares of SMTC, with a total valuation of $287,388,159. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SMTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $245,840,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Semtech Corporation shares by 2.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,152,615 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -85,998 shares of Semtech Corporation which are valued at $163,986,766. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Semtech Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 59,739 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,375,252 shares and is now valued at $93,798,701. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Semtech Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.