Mixed Analyst Attention: Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The shares of Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Monro Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Market Perform the MNRO stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. Goldman was of a view that MNRO is Buy in its latest report on July 13, 2018. SunTrust thinks that MNRO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $57.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.59.

The shares of the company added by 15.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.08 while ending the day at $47.00. During the trading session, a total of 732810.0 shares were traded which represents a -72.76% decline from the average session volume which is 424170.0 shares. MNRO had ended its last session trading at $40.79. Monro Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 0.98. Monro Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 MNRO 52-week low price stands at $37.09 while its 52-week high price is $89.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Monro Inc. generated 8.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.0%. Monro Inc. has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is now rated as Neutral. SunTrust also rated BRX as Downgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that BRX could surge by 52.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.69% to reach $18.37/share. It started the day trading at $9.03 and traded between $8.37 and $8.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRX’s 50-day SMA is 16.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.11. The stock has a high of $22.74 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.05%, as 7.62M MNRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 229,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,379,344 shares of BRX, with a total valuation of $844,567,854. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $537,144,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,080,208 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,529,209 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. which are valued at $292,820,588. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,604,424 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,703,495 shares and is now valued at $267,750,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.