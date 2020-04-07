Mixed Analyst Attention: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

The shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the MNTA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $29. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that MNTA is Buy in its latest report on September 25, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that MNTA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 194.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.39.

The shares of the company added by 15.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.27 while ending the day at $28.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -10.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. MNTA had ended its last session trading at $24.19. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 MNTA 52-week low price stands at $9.51 while its 52-week high price is $34.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 382.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.88%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Maxim Group also rated NTNX as Reiterated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that NTNX could surge by 57.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.86% to reach $37.58/share. It started the day trading at $16.15 and traded between $14.91 and $16.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTNX’s 50-day SMA is 25.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.77. The stock has a high of $43.71 for the year while the low is $11.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.49%, as 12.91M MNTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.59% of Nutanix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NTNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,268,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,114,224 shares of NTNX, with a total valuation of $598,723,100. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NTNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $364,806,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,528,495 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,211 shares of Nutanix Inc. which are valued at $346,359,321. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 262,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,144,057 shares and is now valued at $217,994,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nutanix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.