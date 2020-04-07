Mixed Analyst Attention: Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

The shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Healthpeak Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $38. Barclays was of a view that PEAK is Overweight in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that PEAK is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.43.

The shares of the company added by 13.95% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.18 while ending the day at $23.12. During the trading session, a total of 4.51 million shares were traded which represents a -0.43% decline from the average session volume which is 4.49 million shares. PEAK had ended its last session trading at $20.29. Healthpeak Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 256.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 102.76, with a beta of 0.73. PEAK 52-week low price stands at $18.63 while its 52-week high price is $37.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Healthpeak Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Cowen also rated VSH as Reiterated on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that VSH could surge by 11.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.04% to reach $16.25/share. It started the day trading at $14.45 and traded between $13.765 and $14.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSH’s 50-day SMA is 17.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.06. The stock has a high of $23.25 for the year while the low is $11.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.95%, as 7.50M PEAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.22% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VSH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 135,536 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,273,395 shares of VSH, with a total valuation of $266,912,487. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VSH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $235,307,972 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,661,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -141,589 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. which are valued at $180,676,184. In the same vein, DNB Asset Management AS decreased its Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 952,977 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,962,254 shares and is now valued at $148,894,150. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.