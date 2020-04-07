Mixed Analyst Attention: CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

The shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEL-SCI Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dawson James advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2015, to Buy the CVM stock while also putting a $3 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 202.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.00.

The shares of the company added by 14.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $11.16. During the trading session, a total of 502706.0 shares were traded which represents a 54.3% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. CVM had ended its last session trading at $9.75. CEL-SCI Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 CVM 52-week low price stands at $3.69 while its 52-week high price is $17.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CEL-SCI Corporation generated 9.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. CEL-SCI Corporation has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated EMN as Initiated on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that EMN could surge by 20.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.29% to reach $63.44/share. It started the day trading at $50.57 and traded between $47.29 and $50.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMN’s 50-day SMA is 59.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.71. The stock has a high of $86.18 for the year while the low is $34.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.80%, as 1.73M CVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Eastman Chemical Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EMN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -14,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,398,252 shares of EMN, with a total valuation of $885,636,481. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $416,934,955 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Eastman Chemical Company shares by 2.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,322,546 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -181,428 shares of Eastman Chemical Company which are valued at $388,899,804. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Eastman Chemical Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 161,374 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,304,027 shares and is now valued at $326,250,701. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Eastman Chemical Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.