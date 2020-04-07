Mixed Analyst Attention: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

The shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accuray Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that ARAY is Neutral in its latest report on December 14, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ARAY is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.25.

The shares of the company added by 12.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $1.94. During the trading session, a total of 622519.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.84% incline from the average session volume which is 739720.0 shares. ARAY had ended its last session trading at $1.73. Accuray Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ARAY 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accuray Incorporated generated 99.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Accuray Incorporated has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Goldman also rated BYND as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that BYND could surge by 21.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.03% to reach $83.59/share. It started the day trading at $66.66 and traded between $62.05 and $65.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BYND’s 50-day SMA is 92.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 118.36. The stock has a high of $239.71 for the year while the low is $45.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.60%, as 8.55M ARAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.98% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 147.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,807,222 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,029,645 shares of BYND, with a total valuation of $271,607,674. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,566,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by 3,662.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 992,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 965,719 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. which are valued at $88,940,689. In the same vein, Optas LLC increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 581,499 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 581,499 shares and is now valued at $52,131,385. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Beyond Meat Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.