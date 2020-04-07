Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

The shares of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $77 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wabtec Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Overweight the WAB stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $92. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 64. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that WAB is Overweight in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that WAB is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.08.

The shares of the company added by 11.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $46.36 while ending the day at $49.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 33.9% incline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. WAB had ended its last session trading at $44.06. Wabtec Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 1.53. Wabtec Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 WAB 52-week low price stands at $35.07 while its 52-week high price is $81.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wabtec Corporation generated 604.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.92%. Wabtec Corporation has the potential to record 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. MKM Partners also rated APA as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that APA could surge by 58.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.11% to reach $14.07/share. It started the day trading at $6.00 and traded between $5.13 and $5.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APA’s 50-day SMA is 18.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.79. The stock has a high of $38.12 for the year while the low is $3.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 52.98%, as 27.82M WAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Apache Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more APA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -315,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,089,363 shares of APA, with a total valuation of $1,372,826,926. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,083,507,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Apache Corporation shares by 8.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,590,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,645,015 shares of Apache Corporation which are valued at $513,116,082. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its Apache Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,658,943 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,563,519 shares and is now valued at $512,442,893. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apache Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.