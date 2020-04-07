Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)

The shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCF Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the TCF stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. JP Morgan was of a view that TCF is Overweight in its latest report on August 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that TCF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.47.

The shares of the company added by 11.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.56 while ending the day at $23.26. During the trading session, a total of 964772.0 shares were traded which represents a 14.62% incline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. TCF had ended its last session trading at $20.93. TCF Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 1.82. TCF 52-week low price stands at $16.96 while its 52-week high price is $47.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.92%. TCF Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.00% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.43 and traded between $3.0542 and $3.39 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $6.10 for the year while the low is $2.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14714.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.79%, as 19,540 TCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.21% of Happiness Biotech Group Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 246.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.14%.

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more HAPP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,680 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 63.09% of Happiness Biotech Group Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.