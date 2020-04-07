Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

The shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synaptics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Underweight the SYNA stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Hold rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Mizuho was of a view that SYNA is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that SYNA is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.52.

The shares of the company added by 11.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $56.91 while ending the day at $60.06. During the trading session, a total of 566848.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.33% incline from the average session volume which is 876480.0 shares. SYNA had ended its last session trading at $54.09. Synaptics Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 SYNA 52-week low price stands at $26.34 while its 52-week high price is $84.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Synaptics Incorporated generated 424.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.63%. Synaptics Incorporated has the potential to record 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GIII as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GIII could surge by 50.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 30.81% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.14 and $7.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIII’s 50-day SMA is 18.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.11. The stock has a high of $43.98 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.29%, as 7.06M SYNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.14% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 972.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GIII shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 76,749 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,412,473 shares of GIII, with a total valuation of $143,382,896. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GIII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,252,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,068,946 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,641 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. which are valued at $90,981,633. In the same vein, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 165,425 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,734,387 shares and is now valued at $61,140,893. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.