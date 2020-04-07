Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

The shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Motorola Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Neutral the MSI stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 195. Northcoast was of a view that MSI is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that MSI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $182.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.75.

The shares of the company added by 11.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $131.55 while ending the day at $140.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -30.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. MSI had ended its last session trading at $126.62. Motorola Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.76, with a beta of 0.73. MSI 52-week low price stands at $120.77 while its 52-week high price is $187.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Motorola Solutions Inc. generated 1.0 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.57%. Motorola Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $109. DZ Bank also rated MDT as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that MDT could surge by 21.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.06% to reach $119.25/share. It started the day trading at $95.00 and traded between $88.05 and $94.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDT’s 50-day SMA is 101.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.18. The stock has a high of $122.15 for the year while the low is $72.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.83%, as 12.23M MSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.91% of Medtronic plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MDT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 720,627 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 112,336,894 shares of MDT, with a total valuation of $11,308,955,119. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,091,855,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Medtronic plc shares by 5.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 68,769,139 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,321,328 shares of Medtronic plc which are valued at $6,922,989,223. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Medtronic plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 567,864 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 57,863,179 shares and is now valued at $5,825,086,230. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Medtronic plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.