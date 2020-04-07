Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

The shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Market Perform the MXIM stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MXIM is Underperform in its latest report on October 30, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that MXIM is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $60.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.37.

The shares of the company added by 9.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $50.00 while ending the day at $53.47. During the trading session, a total of 4.09 million shares were traded which represents a -69.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. MXIM had ended its last session trading at $48.64. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.10, with a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 MXIM 52-week low price stands at $41.93 while its 52-week high price is $65.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Maxim Integrated Products Inc. generated 1.72 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.14%. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has the potential to record 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Barclays also rated ADXS as Initiated on September 22, 2015, with its price target of $40 suggesting that ADXS could surge by 87.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.14% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.6708 and traded between $0.545 and $0.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADXS’s 50-day SMA is 0.7657 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7112. The stock has a high of $4.13 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.40%, as 2.98M MXIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.07% of Advaxis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Heights Capital Management, Inc. bought more ADXS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,699.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Heights Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 4,722,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,000,000 shares of ADXS, with a total valuation of $4,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ADXS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,061,867 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Advaxis Inc. shares by 623.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 612,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 527,688 shares of Advaxis Inc. which are valued at $495,974. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Advaxis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 403,183 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 452,146 shares and is now valued at $366,238. Following these latest developments, around 0.47% of Advaxis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.