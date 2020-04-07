Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN), Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

The shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gladstone Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Neutral the GAIN stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on March 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that GAIN is Buy in its latest report on February 07, 2018. Wedbush thinks that GAIN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.45.

The shares of the company added by 10.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.2101 while ending the day at $7.83. During the trading session, a total of 560628.0 shares were traded which represents a -93.65% decline from the average session volume which is 289510.0 shares. GAIN had ended its last session trading at $7.07. GAIN 52-week low price stands at $6.43 while its 52-week high price is $15.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gladstone Investment Corporation generated 14.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.05%. Gladstone Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.21% to reach $129.00/share. It started the day trading at $89.78 and traded between $74.89 and $89.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOB’s 50-day SMA is 108.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.90. The stock has a high of $141.67 for the year while the low is $70.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.57%, as 1.20M GAIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.42% of Globant S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.46, while the P/B ratio is 7.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 386.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… bought more GLOB shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… purchasing 970,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,959,167 shares of GLOB, with a total valuation of $334,415,463. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLOB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $270,081,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its Globant S.A. shares by 64.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,108,502 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 829,797 shares of Globant S.A. which are valued at $238,281,811. In the same vein, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its Globant S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,503 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,415,083 shares and is now valued at $159,918,530. Following these latest developments, around 3.31% of Globant S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.