Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

The shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $120 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CDW Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Underweight the CDW stock while also putting a $124 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $116. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CDW is Buy in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CDW is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $121.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.33.

The shares of the company added by 10.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $91.30 while ending the day at $95.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a 19.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. CDW had ended its last session trading at $86.89. CDW Corporation currently has a market cap of $13.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.62, with a beta of 1.21. CDW Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CDW 52-week low price stands at $73.39 while its 52-week high price is $146.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CDW Corporation generated 154.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.65%. CDW Corporation has the potential to record 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Morgan Stanley also rated ACMR as Initiated on January 22, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ACMR could surge by 23.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.67% to reach $42.57/share. It started the day trading at $32.72 and traded between $27.31 and $32.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACMR’s 50-day SMA is 32.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.84. The stock has a high of $51.20 for the year while the low is $12.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.92%, as 1.03M CDW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.08% of ACM Research Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.21, while the P/B ratio is 6.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 776.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 55.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 134.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more ACMR shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 69,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 600,000 shares of ACMR, with a total valuation of $20,970,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ACMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,123,763 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ACM Research Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.