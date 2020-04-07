Is There A Value in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) And Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

The shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valero Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the VLO stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $97. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 97. Barclays was of a view that VLO is Overweight in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Goldman thinks that VLO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $80.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.49.

The shares of the company added by 14.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.85 while ending the day at $46.10. During the trading session, a total of 6.2 million shares were traded which represents a -13.79% decline from the average session volume which is 5.45 million shares. VLO had ended its last session trading at $40.34. Valero Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $19.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.78, with a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VLO 52-week low price stands at $31.00 while its 52-week high price is $101.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Valero Energy Corporation generated 2.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.04%. Valero Energy Corporation has the potential to record 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Rosenblatt also rated FISV as Initiated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $98 suggesting that FISV could surge by 23.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.22% to reach $126.00/share. It started the day trading at $96.53 and traded between $90.13 and $95.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FISV’s 50-day SMA is 106.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.95. The stock has a high of $125.05 for the year while the low is $73.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.01%, as 14.72M VLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.61% of Fiserv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more FISV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 356,120 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,890,998 shares of FISV, with a total valuation of $6,002,879,541. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FISV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,900,300,429 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fiserv Inc. shares by 2.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 32,499,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -964,435 shares of Fiserv Inc. which are valued at $3,554,171,894. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Fiserv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 340,147 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,289,627 shares and is now valued at $2,984,393,609. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fiserv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.