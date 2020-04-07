Is There A Value in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) And Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.59 while ending the day at $2.67. During the trading session, a total of 588128.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.21% decline from the average session volume which is 326350.0 shares. QMCO had ended its last session trading at $2.88. QMCO 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quantum Corporation generated 8.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. Quantum Corporation has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated ELY as Resumed on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ELY could surge by 38.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.75% to reach $17.15/share. It started the day trading at $10.66 and traded between $9.98 and $10.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELY’s 50-day SMA is 15.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.43. The stock has a high of $22.33 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.65%, as 12.13M QMCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.16% of Callaway Golf Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ELY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 160,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,196,909 shares of ELY, with a total valuation of $224,083,515. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,348,230 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by 7.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,293,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -562,676 shares of Callaway Golf Company which are valued at $123,839,691. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,656 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,361,973 shares and is now valued at $108,026,302. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Callaway Golf Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.