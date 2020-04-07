Is There A Value in PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) And Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

The shares of PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PPD Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PPD is Overweight in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Mizuho thinks that PPD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.65.

The shares of the company added by 12.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.37 while ending the day at $18.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 49.85% incline from the average session volume which is 2.92 million shares. PPD had ended its last session trading at $16.79. PPD 52-week low price stands at $10.61 while its 52-week high price is $33.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. PPD Inc. has the potential to record 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.40% to reach $195.44/share. It started the day trading at $131.58 and traded between $123.35 and $130.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLED’s 50-day SMA is 154.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 185.81. The stock has a high of $230.32 for the year while the low is $105.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.73%, as 1.47M PPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.44% of Universal Display Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.74, while the P/B ratio is 7.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 699.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OLED shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 27,487 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,949,732 shares of OLED, with a total valuation of $627,177,944. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OLED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $567,954,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Universal Display Corporation shares by 13.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,328,258 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -502,387 shares of Universal Display Corporation which are valued at $528,494,088. In the same vein, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its Universal Display Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 595,035 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,100,009 shares and is now valued at $333,460,429. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Universal Display Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.