Is There A Value in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) And Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Micron Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the MU stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. UBS was of a view that MU is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2020. Raymond James thinks that MU is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.79.

The shares of the company added by 12.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.34 while ending the day at $46.37. During the trading session, a total of 37.42 million shares were traded which represents a -23.41% decline from the average session volume which is 30.32 million shares. MU had ended its last session trading at $41.22. Micron Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 MU 52-week low price stands at $31.13 while its 52-week high price is $61.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Micron Technology Inc. generated 7.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -156.41%. Micron Technology Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.23% to reach $3.46/share. It started the day trading at $2.91 and traded between $2.56 and $2.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 2.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.07. The stock has a high of $11.11 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 85.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.16%, as 93.86M MU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.49% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -1,464,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,755,291 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $79,652,156. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,127,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,269,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,555,602 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $72,766,177. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,041 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,268,519 shares and is now valued at $69,993,798. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.