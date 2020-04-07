Is There A Value in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) And Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

The shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $190 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IQVIA Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Overweight the IQV stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $185. Wolfe Research was of a view that IQV is Outperform in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Mizuho thinks that IQV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 175.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.82.

The shares of the company added by 14.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $108.30 while ending the day at $117.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -2.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. IQV had ended its last session trading at $102.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 122.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.56, with a beta of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IQV 52-week low price stands at $81.79 while its 52-week high price is $169.14.

The IQVIA Holdings Inc. generated 837.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.07% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.255 and traded between $8.60 and $9.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCS’s 50-day SMA is 14.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.03. The stock has a high of $23.02 for the year while the low is $7.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.14%, as 2.80M IQV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.71% of Steelcase Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 884.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SCS shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 766,165 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,890,506 shares of SCS, with a total valuation of $144,204,007. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,755,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Steelcase Inc. shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,270,775 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,426 shares of Steelcase Inc. which are valued at $101,711,971. In the same vein, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its Steelcase Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,199,502 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,745,592 shares and is now valued at $76,973,502. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Steelcase Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.