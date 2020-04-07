Is There A Value in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) And Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

The shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that IHG is Neutral in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Berenberg thinks that IHG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.90.

The shares of the company added by 15.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.26 while ending the day at $39.51. During the trading session, a total of 611602.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.92% decline from the average session volume which is 474410.0 shares. IHG had ended its last session trading at $34.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC currently has a market cap of $7.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.84, with a beta of 1.34. IHG 52-week low price stands at $25.39 while its 52-week high price is $71.02.

The InterContinental Hotels Group PLC generated 195.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has the potential to record 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Piper Jaffray also rated CIEN as Upgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CIEN could surge by 10.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.63% to reach $50.06/share. It started the day trading at $45.33 and traded between $41.2043 and $45.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIEN’s 50-day SMA is 40.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.42. The stock has a high of $46.78 for the year while the low is $30.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.08%, as 4.88M IHG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.20% of Ciena Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.08, while the P/B ratio is 3.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CIEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -325,243 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,470,982 shares of CIEN, with a total valuation of $556,409,258. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $533,615,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Ciena Corporation shares by 3.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,299,717 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 130,848 shares of Ciena Corporation which are valued at $165,324,119. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Ciena Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,344,140 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,960,631 shares and is now valued at $152,286,262. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Ciena Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.