Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP), AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)?

The shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The E.W. Scripps Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2019, to Buy the SSP stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Guggenheim was of a view that SSP is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that SSP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.66.

The shares of the company added by 35.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.83 while ending the day at $7.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -155.03% decline from the average session volume which is 408730.0 shares. SSP had ended its last session trading at $5.52. The E.W. Scripps Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SSP 52-week low price stands at $5.36 while its 52-week high price is $23.27.

The The E.W. Scripps Company generated 32.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Goldman also rated AER as Initiated on April 08, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that AER could surge by 61.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.96% to reach $55.29/share. It started the day trading at $23.00 and traded between $20.20 and $21.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AER’s 50-day SMA is 43.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.94. The stock has a high of $64.86 for the year while the low is $10.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.60%, as 2.59M SSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more AER shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 468,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,754,353 shares of AER, with a total valuation of $508,006,704. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more AER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $457,808,771 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its AerCap Holdings N.V. shares by 5.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,566,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -293,389 shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. which are valued at $289,894,102. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its AerCap Holdings N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,141 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,472,842 shares and is now valued at $285,025,611. Following these latest developments, around 3.01% of AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.