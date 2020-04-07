Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)?

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Resorts International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $119. Susquehanna was of a view that MGM is Negative in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that MGM is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.72.

The shares of the company added by 22.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.62 while ending the day at $12.91. During the trading session, a total of 32.54 million shares were traded which represents a -78.88% decline from the average session volume which is 18.19 million shares. MGM had ended its last session trading at $10.58. MGM Resorts International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MGM 52-week low price stands at $5.90 while its 52-week high price is $34.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MGM Resorts International generated 2.33 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. MGM Resorts International has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Craig Hallum also rated CAMP as Reiterated on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that CAMP could surge by 54.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.03% to reach $9.93/share. It started the day trading at $4.655 and traded between $4.20 and $4.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAMP’s 50-day SMA is 7.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.86. The stock has a high of $14.69 for the year while the low is $3.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.90%, as 2.40M MGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.30% of CalAmp Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 472.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CAMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 309,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,233,077 shares of CAMP, with a total valuation of $50,342,201. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC meanwhile bought more CAMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,447,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CalAmp Corp. shares by 17.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,181,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 322,815 shares of CalAmp Corp. which are valued at $20,984,096. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CalAmp Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,296 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,780,633 shares and is now valued at $17,129,689. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of CalAmp Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.