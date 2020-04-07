Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)?

The shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 02, 2016. The Financial company has also assigned a $43 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Loews Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2015, to Hold the L stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2014. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 04, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Susquehanna Financial was of a view that L is Positive in its latest report on June 23, 2009.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $52.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.04.

The shares of the company added by 9.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.24 while ending the day at $35.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 7.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. L had ended its last session trading at $32.70. Loews Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 0.91. L 52-week low price stands at $28.52 while its 52-week high price is $56.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -73.97%.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated LEVI as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that LEVI could surge by 47.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.04% to reach $20.75/share. It started the day trading at $11.19 and traded between $10.08 and $10.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEVI’s 50-day SMA is 16.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.96. The stock has a high of $24.50 for the year while the low is $9.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.20%, as 6.27M L shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.92% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.22, while the P/B ratio is 2.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more LEVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 890,713 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,957,551 shares of LEVI, with a total valuation of $101,218,791. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more LEVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,804,820 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Levi Strauss & Co. shares by 8.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,952,981 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 321,010 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. which are valued at $67,161,147. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Levi Strauss & Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,120,258 shares and is now valued at $53,013,183. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Levi Strauss & Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.