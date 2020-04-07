Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)?

The shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $23 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Knowles Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Buy the KN stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Craig Hallum was of a view that KN is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that KN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.52.

The shares of the company added by 9.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.17 while ending the day at $14.02. During the trading session, a total of 958733.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. KN had ended its last session trading at $12.86. Knowles Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.78, with a beta of 1.40. Knowles Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 KN 52-week low price stands at $11.10 while its 52-week high price is $22.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Knowles Corporation generated 78.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Knowles Corporation has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.21% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.13 and traded between $0.99 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RYAM’s 50-day SMA is 2.0761 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6912. The stock has a high of $15.66 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.88%, as 3.02M KN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.92% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 716.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RYAM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 273,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,506,468 shares of RYAM, with a total valuation of $18,390,847. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more RYAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,878,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares by 7.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,310,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 284,729 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. which are valued at $10,561,271. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,119 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,176,796 shares and is now valued at $10,233,150. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.