Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)?

The shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on December 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Needham was of a view that FLXN is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that FLXN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.44.

The shares of the company added by 16.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.89 while ending the day at $7.75. During the trading session, a total of 818580.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.84% decline from the average session volume which is 788280.0 shares. FLXN had ended its last session trading at $6.65. FLXN 52-week low price stands at $5.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flexion Therapeutics Inc. generated 82.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.86%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.2053 and $0.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNR’s 50-day SMA is 0.6332 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0267. The stock has a high of $2.68 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 92.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.91%, as 102.20M FLXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.01% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DNR shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 5,259,614 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,499,586 shares of DNR, with a total valuation of $53,015,689. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,805,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by 7.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,295,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,774,046 shares of Denbury Resources Inc. which are valued at $19,774,241. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,823,852 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,203,338 shares and is now valued at $12,184,910. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Denbury Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.