Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)?

The shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $86 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eversource Energy, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Outperform the ES stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that ES is Neutral in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Goldman thinks that ES is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 87.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $90.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.47.

The shares of the company added by 9.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $77.13 while ending the day at $82.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 30.1% incline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. ES had ended its last session trading at $75.06. Eversource Energy currently has a market cap of $28.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.10, with a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ES 52-week low price stands at $60.69 while its 52-week high price is $99.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eversource Energy generated 15.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.63%. Eversource Energy has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Jefferies also rated ELF as Upgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ELF could surge by 45.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.48% to reach $17.67/share. It started the day trading at $9.93 and traded between $8.7376 and $9.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELF’s 50-day SMA is 14.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.91. The stock has a high of $20.00 for the year while the low is $7.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.65%, as 1.85M ES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.00% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought more ELF shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchasing 341,285 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,644,615 shares of ELF, with a total valuation of $58,168,055. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,749,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by 5.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,231,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 115,131 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. which are valued at $35,613,511. In the same vein, Marathon Partners Equity Manageme… increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,900,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,002,500 shares and is now valued at $31,959,900. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.