Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)?

The shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unisys Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2017. Sidoti was of a view that UIS is Buy in its latest report on March 29, 2016. Oppenheimer thinks that UIS is worth Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 21, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.76.

The shares of the company added by 17.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.93 while ending the day at $12.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a 3.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. UIS had ended its last session trading at $10.56. UIS 52-week low price stands at $6.39 while its 52-week high price is $18.13.

The Unisys Corporation generated 538.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.17%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.09% to reach $2.82/share. It started the day trading at $1.85 and traded between $1.56 and $1.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUPV’s 50-day SMA is 2.3922 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.7165. The stock has a high of $9.03 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.14%, as 1.16M UIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 879.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.38% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Kora Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,393,514 shares of SUPV, with a total valuation of $6,414,618. RWC Asset Management LLP meanwhile sold more SUPV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,343,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deutsche Bank SA Banco Alemão (In… decreased its Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 990,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. which are valued at $2,653,200. In the same vein, Investis Asset Management SA SGFC… decreased its Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 941,307 shares and is now valued at $2,522,703. Following these latest developments, around 17.55% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.