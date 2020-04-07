Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)?

The shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Two Harbors Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TWO is Buy in its latest report on November 10, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that TWO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.46.

The shares of the company added by 30.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.6824 while ending the day at $3.15. During the trading session, a total of 25.1 million shares were traded which represents a -410.11% decline from the average session volume which is 4.92 million shares. TWO had ended its last session trading at $2.42. TWO 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.0%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Needham also rated UBER as Reiterated on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that UBER could surge by 37.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.89% to reach $41.64/share. It started the day trading at $26.09 and traded between $23.93 and $25.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UBER’s 50-day SMA is 31.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.55. The stock has a high of $47.08 for the year while the low is $13.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.47%, as 56.39M TWO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.85% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 39.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more UBER shares, increasing its portfolio by 108.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 28,830,242 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,459,699 shares of UBER, with a total valuation of $1,878,420,005. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UBER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,516,133,818 worth of shares.

Similarly, Viking Global Investors LP increased its Uber Technologies Inc. shares by 162.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,092,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,591,568 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,290,176,480. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Uber Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,217,545 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,900,500 shares and is now valued at $1,182,079,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Uber Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.