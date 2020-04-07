Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET), ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.01.

The shares of the company added by 17.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 763240.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.87% incline from the average session volume which is 802330.0 shares. SFET had ended its last session trading at $1.25. SFET 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $78.00.

The Safe-T Group Ltd generated 4.37 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR also rated ZAGG as Reiterated on November 07, 2018, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ZAGG could surge by 51.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.09% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.83 and $3.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZAGG’s 50-day SMA is 5.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.73. The stock has a high of $9.14 for the year while the low is $2.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.39%, as 5.00M SFET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.83% of ZAGG Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 660.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… sold more ZAGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… selling -25,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,204,495 shares of ZAGG, with a total valuation of $14,814,206. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ZAGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,047,884 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of ZAGG Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.