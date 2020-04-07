Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on RH (NYSE:RH), Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)?

The shares of RH (NYSE:RH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $110 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RH, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Hold the RH stock while also putting a $190 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $198. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that RH is Market Perform in its latest report on September 19, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that RH is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 175.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $121.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.44.

The shares of the company added by 20.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $92.10 while ending the day at $103.84. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -84.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. RH had ended its last session trading at $86.19. RH debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 74.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 RH 52-week low price stands at $73.14 while its 52-week high price is $256.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RH generated 47.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.27%. RH has the potential to record 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $205. Stifel also rated ODFL as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $155 suggesting that ODFL could down by -4.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.79% to reach $131.91/share. It started the day trading at $139.34 and traded between $126.1893 and $138.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ODFL’s 50-day SMA is 132.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 120.66. The stock has a high of $151.47 for the year while the low is $87.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.75%, as 2.64M RH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.07, while the P/B ratio is 5.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 922.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ODFL shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 913,672 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,475,952 shares of ODFL, with a total valuation of $1,448,839,498. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ODFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,413,576,037 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,380,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,908 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. which are valued at $849,009,893. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,994 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,779,324 shares and is now valued at $732,432,991. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.