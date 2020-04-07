Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)?

The shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Evercore ISI was of a view that PIRS is Outperform in its latest report on March 19, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that PIRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.96.

The shares of the company added by 16.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $2.44. During the trading session, a total of 556152.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.61% decline from the average session volume which is 547320.0 shares. PIRS had ended its last session trading at $2.09. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 PIRS 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $6.04.

The Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 62.26 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on June 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Robert W. Baird also rated IFRX as Downgrade on June 05, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that IFRX could down by -46.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.30% to reach $3.65/share. It started the day trading at $5.62 and traded between $5.1282 and $5.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IFRX’s 50-day SMA is 3.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.21. The stock has a high of $53.10 for the year while the low is $2.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 870300.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.32%, as 890,491 PIRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.10% of InflaRx N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 128.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,778,415 shares of IFRX, with a total valuation of $7,540,480. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more IFRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,825,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, FNY Capital Management LP decreased its InflaRx N.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of InflaRx N.V. which are valued at $2,120,000. In the same vein, Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its InflaRx N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 359,128 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 359,128 shares and is now valued at $1,522,703. Following these latest developments, around 33.78% of InflaRx N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.