Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)?

The shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $23 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2019, to Outperform the LSCC stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Dougherty & Company was of a view that LSCC is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Cowen thinks that LSCC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.17.

The shares of the company added by 9.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.42 while ending the day at $18.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 50.2% incline from the average session volume which is 2.46 million shares. LSCC had ended its last session trading at $16.84. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 57.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.86, with a beta of 1.16. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 LSCC 52-week low price stands at $11.06 while its 52-week high price is $24.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lattice Semiconductor Corporation generated 118.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.46%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Keefe Bruyette also rated PFSI as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that PFSI could surge by 50.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.71% to reach $40.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.56 and traded between $18.22 and $19.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFSI’s 50-day SMA is 30.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.03. The stock has a high of $39.57 for the year while the low is $13.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.67%, as 2.76M LSCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.88% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 987.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.72% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Highfields Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,741,237 shares of PFSI, with a total valuation of $555,036,017.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,715,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,044 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. which are valued at $236,791,245. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,733 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,823,210 shares and is now valued at $99,546,385. Following these latest developments, around 24.80% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.