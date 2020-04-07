Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)?

The shares of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardlytics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that CDLX is Sector Weight in its latest report on August 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CDLX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.04.

The shares of the company added by 26.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.51 while ending the day at $37.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -50.08% decline from the average session volume which is 861770.0 shares. CDLX had ended its last session trading at $29.72. Cardlytics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CDLX 52-week low price stands at $14.14 while its 52-week high price is $107.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardlytics Inc. generated 104.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 700.0%. Cardlytics Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.64% to reach $33.90/share. It started the day trading at $25.85 and traded between $24.80 and $25.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUK’s 50-day SMA is 30.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.85. The stock has a high of $40.47 for the year while the low is $15.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 964034.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.44%, as 776,626 CDLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.07% of Prudential plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 808.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lazard Asset Management LLC sold more PUK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lazard Asset Management LLC selling -386,862 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,414,520 shares of PUK, with a total valuation of $146,032,322. Managed Account Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more PUK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,716,865 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Prudential plc shares by 11.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,527,182 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -203,773 shares of Prudential plc which are valued at $50,519,181. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Prudential plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 223,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,119,300 shares and is now valued at $37,026,444. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Prudential plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.